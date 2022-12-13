The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency issued $51.2 million in tax-exempt bonds and underwrote $31.5 million in federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit equity for the construction of Park Morton Phase I in the Park View section of Ward 1 in Northwest.

The development will consist of 19 efficiencies, 73 one-bedroom, 49 two-bedroom, and one four-bedroom unit. All units will be reserved for residents earning 80% or less of the area median income, with 40 replacement public housing units will be reserved for people earning 30 and 50% or less AMI.

“The Park Morton redevelopment has been a labor of love,” said Christopher E. Donald, executive director/CEO of DCHFA. “The journey for this project has taken over a decade and under Mayor Bowser’s leadership, we have finally crossed the finish line. Ward 1 is a community of opportunity; the residents who live in this redevelopment will be close to transit, amenities, strong schools, and employment centers. Residents should have the opportunity to live in healthy, beautiful, affordable housing in all of the District’s great neighborhoods. Park Morton will grant that opportunity to 142 individuals and families.”

The Community Builders and Dantes Partners are the developers of Park Morton Phase I. Residents will be 0.3 miles from the Petworth Metro Station.