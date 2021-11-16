D.C. Indoor Mask Mandate to End Monday

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser says the city’s indoor mask mandate will end next week.

The blanket mandate will be lifted Monday, though city residents, workers and visitors are advised to keep following risk-based guidance that considers a person’s health metrics and vaccination status, the mayor announced Tuesday.

Masks will still be required for:

– Any private business that wants a mask requirement.

– On public transportation such as buses and trains, inside train stations, in airports, and while in ride-share vehicles.

– Inside schools, childcare facilities and libraries.

– Congregate facilities, such as nursing homes/assisted living facilities, shelters, dorms/residences and correctional facilities.

– At D.C. government facilities where there’s direct interaction between employees and the public (e.g. DMV service center, DHS service center, etc.).

Bowser and D.C. Health Director LaQuandra S. Nesbitt advised unvaccinated residents to get the coronavirus vaccine. In a presentation, the mayor said those who have received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine on or before Sept. 15 are eligible for the booster shot.

Those who have received either of the two-shot Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines before May 15 are eligible for a booster if they are 65 and older, 18 and older with an underlying medical condition, and a resident of a long-term care facility or those 18-64 with increased risk for coronavirus exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional settings.

Bowser said 542,218 District residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine, including 98.5% of those 65 and older and 88.6% of residents 18 and older.

The mayor also said 84% of all city government employees are now fully or partially vaccinated.