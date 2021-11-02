CoronavirusCovid-19

D.C. Launches Online COVID Portal for Reporting At-Home Test Results

WI Web StaffNovember 2, 2021
**FILE PHOTO**

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the city health department have launched an online portal for residents to self-report at-home coronavirus test results.

The tool lets users alert agencies and health services providers with over-the-counter rapid antigen, or PCR, coronavirus test results, WTOP reported. All submitted reports must also include laboratory results.

Officials said the portal will allow for more accurate contact tracing and swifter assistance for positive test results, WTOP reported.

The city also provides at-home testing kits via its Test Yourself website, WTOP reported.

 

