Six members of the D.C. Council have requested an investigation of the city health department because it didn’t update coronavirus data for nearly two weeks.

In a letter signed Thursday by Council members Brianna K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1), Trayon White (D-Ward 8), Mary Cheh (D-Ward 3), Robert White (D-At Large) and Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), concerns were expressed that coronavirus data wasn’t sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nadeau, who chairs the Committee on Human Services, wants to know the reason for the lapse.

“Council members have been asking for data, the public’s been asking for data, and the council and D.C. Health used to have a weekly call where we would get updates,” she said, WTOP reported.

Nadeau said updated data is needed to make decisions regarding the health of residents who are immunocompromised and to track outbreaks in the city.

The health department said data from between April 27 and May 8 that went unreported to the CDC is now available, WTOP reported.

During that time, 1,062 new cases were reported but no deaths occurred.