Bowser administration officials joined D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton and stakeholders Wednesday to celebrate the completion of the second phase of The Wharf.

The second phase consists of a mile-long waterfront neighborhood on the Potomac River that is set to deliver almost 3,000 new jobs, 351 new homes, and an additional 1.15 million square feet of mixed-use space, including new restaurants, hotels, parks, a marina, and office, residential and retail spaces.

“Since we opened The Wharf five years ago, it has become a place for residents and visitors alike to come together, shop and dine out, and enjoy our city’s waterfront,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser said. “The Wharf is yet another example of the District’s ability to work with residents and businesses to transform underutilized land into new opportunities for our community. We are celebrating even more jobs, housing, and opportunities for D.C. residents and businesses. And we’re celebrating Washington, D.C., as a world-class waterfront city.”

The first phase of The Wharf opened in 2017. The Wharf has agreed to hire 51% D.C. residents — 20% designated for residents of Ward 8 and 30% of apprenticeships for Wards 7 and 8 residents.

Additionally, The Wharf has also invested $1 million in workforce training for District residents.