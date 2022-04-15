The D.C. government has changed its classification of the city’s level of coronavirus spread from low to medium due to the presence of the omicron variant and an increase in cases.

The transmission level had been considered low since mid-February, but city officials changed it to medium on Wednesday amid an uptick in the weekly case rate.

However, LaQuandra Nesbitt, the city’s director, said that while cases are increasing, hospitalizations are not substantially.

“Right now, we don’t have any indication that people in the District of Columbia are experiencing more severe illness along with that increased weekly case rate,” Nesbitt said, WRC-TV (Channel 4) reported.

The District has seen new cases growing gradually from a weekly case rate of nearly 77 for every 100,000 people in February to more than 200 this week.

Nesbitt said the city will not mandate any new coronavirus restrictions at this point but advises people to wear masks while indoors.

She also encouraged people to get vaccinated and boosted as well as utilize the city’s free testing sites during allergy season, when people may confuse virus symptoms for allergies.