The D.C. Public Library Board of Trustees voted Wednesday to rename its newly rebuilt Lamond-Riggs branch in Northeast the Lamond-Riggs/Lillian J. Huff Library, honoring a longtime Ward 5 resident.

Huff, who served as the president of the Lamond-Riggs Citizens Association and on the Democratic National Committee, played a key role in securing funding from the U.S. Congress to build the original Lamond-Riggs branch.

Huff served as the first president of the Friends of the Lamond-Riggs Library and also vice president of the Federation of Friends of D.C. Public Library. She was also the elected leader of the city’s delegation to the White House Conference on Libraries and Information Services in 1978.

President Jimmy Carter appointed Huff as the vice chair of the Pre-White House Conference on Libraries and Information Services.

The new branch facility, located at 5401 South Dakota Ave. NE, will consist of 23,500 square feet and have expanded space for all patrons and a variety of collaboration spaces.