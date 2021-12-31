D.C., Maryland and Virginia all set records for daily coronavirus cases Thursday, with the two states doing so for the second consecutive day.

The District also recorded a new all-time peak case number on Thursday, with 2,241 infections, WJLA-TV (Channel 7) reported.

Meanwhile, the Maryland Department of Health reported 14,316 new cases Thursday — nearly 3,500 more than the record-high 10,873 from just 24 hours prior.

Virginia’s one-day total also jumped considerably Thursday, with the state health department reporting 8,594 confirmed virus cases after recording 6,891 new cases Wednesday, according to WJLA.