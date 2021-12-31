person holding test tubes
Photo by Polina Tankilevitch on Pexels.com

D.C., Maryland and Virginia all set records for daily coronavirus cases Thursday, with the two states doing so for the second consecutive day.

The District also recorded a new all-time peak case number on Thursday, with 2,241 infections, WJLA-TV (Channel 7) reported.

Meanwhile, the Maryland Department of Health reported 14,316 new cases Thursday — nearly 3,500 more than the record-high 10,873 from just 24 hours prior.

Virginia’s one-day total also jumped considerably Thursday, with the state health department reporting 8,594 confirmed virus cases after recording 6,891 new cases Wednesday, according to WJLA.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Yes, I would like to receive emails from Washington Informer Newspaper. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, https://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact