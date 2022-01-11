Flag of the District of Columbia (Courtesy of dpw.dc.gov)

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Tuesday declared a limited public health emergency in the city amid surging COVID-19 cases.

The limited public health emergency, effective immediately and running through at least Jan. 26, will allow the city health department to modify procedures, deadlines and standards authorized during the declared emergency, Bowser’s office said in a statement.

By declaring the public health emergency, the District and health care partners can proceed to respond “expeditiously and safely to COVID-19 and its ongoing and changing impacts,” the mayor’s office said.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Yes, I would like to receive emails from Washington Informer Newspaper. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, https://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact