D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Tuesday declared a limited public health emergency in the city amid surging COVID-19 cases.

The limited public health emergency, effective immediately and running through at least Jan. 26, will allow the city health department to modify procedures, deadlines and standards authorized during the declared emergency, Bowser’s office said in a statement.

By declaring the public health emergency, the District and health care partners can proceed to respond “expeditiously and safely to COVID-19 and its ongoing and changing impacts,” the mayor’s office said.