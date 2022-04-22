D.C. mayoral candidate Robert White says every resident who wants a job will have one if he takes office.

The at-large D.C. Council member made the pledge Thursday at a campaign news conference in Northeast, WTOP reported. The guaranteed employment pledge is part of White’s package to fight violent crime and climate change.

White said the streets offer better opportunities for residents than the District government. As a result, he wants to create more than 10,000 District government jobs with the goal of making the city more environmentally friendly.

The jobs include installing solar panels, painting crosswalks to promote walking, and making energy-saving improvements to public housing.

“This program will simultaneously guarantee residents job opportunities and training while preparing our communities for climate impacts and transitioning our economy to 100% renewable energy,” White said in a campaign news release, WTOP reported.

White, a Democratic at-large council member, said the cost of his plan hovers around $1.5 billion, which is a little more than the annual budgetary increases. WTOP reported those budgetary increases will pay for his plan.

White is competing against incumbent Muriel Bowser, fellow Council member Trayon White (D-Ward 8) and political activist James Butler in the June 21 Democratic primary.