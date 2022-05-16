Amid a national baby formula shortage, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser called for residents to resist resorting to hoarding, which she said could make matters worse.

“We discourage hoarding because sometimes the scarcity of products makes people buy more than they need right now,” the mayor said, WTOP reported Sunday.

Throughout the country, persistent supply disruptions and a recent safety recall have left many pharmacy and supermarket shelves without the product. Additionally, parents hoarding formula during coronavirus lockdowns have depleted supplies.

Bowser said the reserve supply of formula in the city is small and “would be to help us get through some short-term emergencies,” WTOP reported.

A federal website has been created to help people to find formulas.