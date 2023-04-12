The annual medical cannabis sales tax holiday in the District will occur between April 15 and April 24.

During the holiday, the 6% sales tax on all medical cannabis products, excluding paraphernalia, purchased from the District’s seven licensed retailers will not be assessed. The sales tax holiday was introduced in 2022 and made an annual event by the Medical Cannabis Amendment Act of 2022 signed by Mayor Muriel Bowser, which became effective on March 22.

The Alcoholic Beverage and Cannabis Board also announced:

Extending the patient and caregiver registration fee waiver for District residents through Aug. 10. The District’s waiver of the $100 fee for new and renewal patient and caregiver registrations was set to expire on April 13.

Approving handwritten healthcare practitioner recommendation by Virginia patients to purchase medical cannabis and medical cannabis products from licensed D.C. retailers starting on April 15. Recommendations must be unexpired and on Virginia-issued form for medical cannabis healthcare practitioner recommendations and accompanied by a Virginia-issued photo identification card with a matching name only.

Alternatively, Virginia patients that are at least 21 years of age can continue to register for a temporary patient registration that is valid for 30 days. This option is available to all non-D.C. residents, including international visitors.

Lastly, patients and caregivers are reminded that valid registrations for District residents resumed being required on April 1. Additional program information is available at abca.dc.gov.