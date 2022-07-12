D.C. is the most expensive place in the U.S. for child care, according to a new survey.

The Care.com survey of 3,003 adults found that the weekly average for day care in the city is $419, which is 85% above the national average, WTOP reported.

Neighboring Maryland ranked eighth nationally at $254.

Additionally, the average weekly rate for a nanny in the District is $855, 23% above the national average.

The survey found that more than half of families (58%) plan to spend more than $10,000 on child care this year, more than the average annual cost of tuition ($9,349) according to EducationData.org, WTOP reported.

The expensive child care has families cutting back on vacations, travel, food, clothing, dining, and some family members having to take second jobs to make ends meet, the survey reported.