The president of NAACP’s D.C. branch is concerned that the city’s public school system mandating students 12 and older get vaccinated against the coronavirus is discriminatory against Blacks.

President Akosua Ali said Tuesday that Blacks will be unfairly punished because reduced vaccination rates will keep them from attending classes, WTTG-TV (Channel 5) reported. She said more remote learning options should be offered to unvaccinated students.

D.C. Public Schools has a policy in which students must have current immunizations on file with their school within the first 20 days of classes or they will not be allowed access to educational activities.

D.C. government data shows that 100% of white children 12 to 15 years old have received their coronavirus shots as opposed to 61% of African-American youngsters.

Bowser administration officials haven’t reported any hard numbers on how many unvaccinated students there are. With public schools opening in the city on Monday, city officials are urging families to utilize the mobile vaccination clinics located at schools beforehand.