University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, a D.C. native and graduate of Gonzaga College High School in Northeast, is the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner.

Williams is the first player from the D.C. region to receive the award, which is considered college football’s most coveted. The announcement was made Saturday on ESPN during its annual Heisman Trophy show.

“If you are willing to put in the work and surround yourself with positive people, you can achieve anything,” Williams said, CNN reported. “I used to write down my goals in a journal and what used to be just words on a piece of paper, has me standing here today. So, everyone, dreams really come true. Thank you. Fight on.”

Williams led the USC Trojans to an 11-2 record this year as a sophomore, throwing for 4,075 yards, 37 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

“Caleb has a unique ability to, in big moments and pressure situations, make things almost look routine — easy, for lack of a better term,” said Gonzaga head coach Randy Trivers, WTOP reported.

USC will take on Tulane in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, though Williams’ status for the game is uncertain will nursing a significant hamstring injury.