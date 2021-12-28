**FILE** Courtesy of D.C. Department of Health via Twitter

Washington, D.C., is now considered a hot spot for the omicron variant of the coronavirus, according to new data.

The city has seen a 3,300% increase in coronavirus cases since Thanksgiving, jumping from a daily average of 60 at Thanksgiving to nearly 2,000 per day, WJLA-TV (Channel 7) reported.

Additionally, the number of people under intensive care at D.C.-area hospitals quadrupled to 42 between Dec. 23-26, WJLA reported.

As of Tuesday, D.C. has reported roughly 89,000 coronavirus cases, including 1,209 related deaths, since the outset of the pandemic last year, according to city data.

