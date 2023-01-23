The Metropolitan Police Department has named agency veteran Angela Simpson as its first chief people officer.

The position will anticipate personnel needs, provide strategic advice to executive leadership and senior management officials on workforce-related issues, and coordinate initiatives aimed at optimizing the worker experience.

At MPD, Simpson has served as director of the human resource management division, led the Internal Affairs Bureau, worked as the equal employment opportunity and diversity manager, and served as coordinator for the Americans with Disabilities Act and Family Medical Leave Act.

Her promotion, announced Friday, is part of MPD’s effort to develop a culture emphasizing excellence that is supportive of employees, the department said in a statement.

“As the Metropolitan Police Department evolves, critical to our success is a continued focus on our members and our culture to support professional development, work-life balance, and the overall employee experience,” said MPD Chief Robert J. Contee III. “Chief Police Officer Simpson has the experience and passion to lead this charge for our current and future employees.”