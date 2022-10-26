The D.C. Public Library system will return to its pre-pandemic hours next month.

The library system will add 15 more hours to its neighborhood branches on Nov. 14, which will allow more visitors time to utilize services in the mornings and evenings.

“These added hours will give you more time to pick up books after work, make it easier to reserve a room for community meetings, provide more opportunities to build your skills with workshops and so much more,” a library news release said, WTOP reported.

The new hours, beginning Nov. 14:

Neighborhood Branches Hours

Monday-Wednesday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Thursday: 1 p.m.-9 p.m.

Friday to Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Libraries with a City Recreation Center-Deanwood, Northwest One and Rosedale

Monday-Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Thursday: Noon-8 p.m.

Friday to Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library

Adult Learning

Monday-Thursday: 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

Friday to Saturday: 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Sunday: CLOSED

Center for Accessibility

Monday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Tuesday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Sunday: CLOSED