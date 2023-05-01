The District’s Public Service Commission issued its Renewable Energy Portfolio Standard Report for Compliance Year 2022 to the D.C. Council on Monday.

Each year, the commission is required to update the council on the status of RPS-certified projects.

This year’s report noted the significant expansion of RPS-certified solar facilities despite lingering effects from the coronavirus pandemic and other market fluctuations, including supply-chain issues. During the compliance year, the commission approved 2,147 new solar energy systems including 1,802 of District origin and of whom 82 were community renewable energy facilities.

Plus, the commission certified 11,815 solar energy systems in the District as of year-end 2022, representing 183.8 megawatts of capacity, and those of solar energy systems, 301 community renewable energy facilities.

The report noted that RPS-eligible solar energy systems are located in all eight wards of the city and the total estimated cost of renewable energy credits, retired by retail suppliers, of $129.1 million — up from $93.4 million for the 2021 compliance year.

Generally, the report noted 15,102 solar energy systems certified for RPS.

“We are proud of the progress that has occurred over the past year,” said PSC Chairman Emile Thompson. “The commission remains committed to working with District leadership, as well as the community, to meet our renewable energy goals. We look forward to continuing to support and enhance the District’s aggressive climate goals.”

