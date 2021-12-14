The D.C. Public Service Commission has initiated its yearly #WinterReadyDC campaign to help D.C. residents and businesses prepare for the winter.

The campaign, which started in 2015, has given information and resources to help residents manage their utility bills as the weather gets colder. Free weatherization kits are available to residents on a first-come, first-serve basis at dcpsc.org/winterreadydc.

“We are proud to continue the #WinterReadyDC campaign for the sixth year,” interim DCPSC Chairman Emile C. Thompson said in a statement. “We will continue to provide District residents with the tools, information and resources required to ensure they avoid high utility bills this winter. We encourage consumers to visit our #WinterReadyDC webpage to sign up for the weatherization kit and access additional information about assistance programs and energy-saving tips.”

The weatherization kits will contain information about door/window weatherstripping, foam pipe insulation, foam switch and outlet gaskets insulation and window insulation shrink kit. Once residents sign up, the kits will be mailed to them.

The #WinterReadyDC webpage includes instructional demonstration videos of how to use the kit. A reduction of heating and cooling costs upwards of 20% may come from the use of the kit, the commission said.

For more information, contact WinterReadyDC@psc.dc.gov.