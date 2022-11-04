The Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia will distribute free weatherization tools to city residents as a part of its annual Winter Ready DC campaign.

Residents can visit participating library branches from Saturday to Dec. 20 to get a free weatherization item and speak with commission staff about how they can save energy and money this winter season. The commission will also provide information on utility discount programs for qualified consumers and preparing for weather-related events.

“A weatherized home reduces carbon emissions and saves money while increasing home comfort,” said PSCDC Chairman Emile C. Thompson. “One of the easiest ways to weatherize your home is to seal air leaks around your windows and doors. This can make a significant impact on your energy bill.”

The campaign will kick off Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Memorial Central Library in Northwest. The commission will distribute weatherization items at one library branch in each ward during the campaign.

For more information on Winter Ready DC, go to dcpsc.org/winterreadydc.