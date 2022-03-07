The Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia is recognizing National Consumer Protection Week (NCPW) from Sunday to Saturday.

NCPW is a public awareness campaign coordinated by the Federal Trade Commission with a focus on educating consumers on their rights and current fraud and scams. In recognition of NCPW, the FTC has relaunched its “Fight Utility Scams” campaign advising consumers tips and community resources through an updated webpage.

The webpage includes interviews with Pepco, Washington Gas and the Office of the D.C. Attorney General, specifically tailored for District utility consumers.

“Protecting D.C. consumers is our top priority, said PSC Chairman Emile C. Thompson. “As we continue to find ourselves trying to navigate these uncertain times, we must remain vigilant against bad actors that often take advantage of stressful situations. Scammers have continued to evolve, increasing the frequency and sophistication of their tactics. At the commission, we want to empower our consumers to protect themselves, and their communities, through education and awareness.”

For more information on the program visit www.dcpsc.org/FightUtilityScams.