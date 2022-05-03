The D.C. Public Service Commission issued its Renewable Energy Portfolio Standard Report for Compliance Year 2021 on Monday to the D.C. Council, with the thrust of the document saying solar energy and renewable energy facilities are proceeding with their expansion in the city.

The report noted the significant growth of Renewable Energy Portfolio Standard (RPS)-certified solar facilities despite problems with the coronavirus pandemic and a sagging economy produced. In 2021, the commission approved 2,337 new solar energy systems for the RPS program, including 2,077 District systems of which 82 were community renewable energy facilities (CREFs).

The commission has certified 10,013 solar energy systems in the city, as of 2021, representing 154.7 megawatts of capacity. Of these District solar energy systems, 219 were CREFs — an increase of 210 RPS-certified CREFs since 2018.

The report points out 12,955 solar energy systems certified for RPS. Other highlights of the report include starting in February, requiring Pepco to stand up and maintain public interconnection queue to facilitate transparency, accountability, and overall interconnection process efficiency to allow developers and customers to view information such as facility capacity, fuel type, and status of the application and growth in solar energy facilities certified for the RPS program in the first quarter of 2022, with 720 new systems added (including 42 CREFs).

“We are proud of the progress that has occurred over the past year,” said interim PSC Chairman Emile C. Thompson. “The commission remains committed to working with District leadership, as well as the community, to meet our renewable energy goals. We look forward to continuing to support and enhance the District’s aggressive climate goals.”