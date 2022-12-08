The Bowser administration lauded D.C.’s high ranking on the 2022 State Energy Efficiency Scorecard from the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy.

D.C. finished sixth on the scorecard, which ranks how far states have advanced their energy efficiency policies and programs.

In the last report, the District was ranked eighth. The city has moved up 24 places in the rankings since 2013.

“The Bowser administration is incredibly proud of what we achieved in support of efforts to make D.C. the most sustainable city in the country,” Tommy Wells, director of the D.C. Department of Energy and Environment, said in a statement Wednesday. “Through innovative regulatory policies, renewable energy programs, and incentives, we will continue to push the envelope on energy efficiency and green building.”

The District also ranked third among 100 major cities in making its buildings and transportation more energy-efficient and equitably scaling up the use of renewable energy in the council’s 2021 City Clean Energy Scorecard analysis.