D.C. health officials said more than 3,700 new COVID-19 cases were reported over the weekend, the most since the pandemic started in March 2020.

The city’s health department said that over a three-day span — Friday, Saturday and Sunday — there were 3,763 new infections, or an average of more than 1,200 new cases each day, WRC-TV (Channel 4) reported.

For context, the city’s previous one-day record for new cases was 844, set on Thursday. The record before that was 508 — set the day before on Wednesday, WRC reported.

Since the outset of the pandemic, D.C. has reported more than 76,000 coronavirus cases, including 1,207 deaths, according to city-kept statistics. As of Wednesday, roughly 66% of city residents have been fully vaccinated.