CommunityCoronavirusCovid-19

D.C. Restaurants Charging Extra Fees to Offset COVID Impact

WI Web StaffNovember 30, 2021
0 206 1 minute read
**FILE PHOTO**

Like many restaurants nationwide, some establishments in the D.C. metropolitan region have resorted to charging customers an extra fee for service to blunt the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dan Simons, the owner of Founding Farmers, told WTTG-TV (Channel 5) that he’s temporarily had to implement a 5% fee to help pay for employee benefits and other necessary costs, though he waives the fee upon customer request.

Another restaurant owner said its new fee pays for personal protective gear for both employees and customers, WTTG reported.

D.C.’s economy was ravaged in the pandemic’s early stages, with many downtown eateries effectively hamstrung amid shutdowns and rigid preventative measures.

But even as coronavirus-related restrictions eased and vaccines became widely available, late-summer data from the National Restaurant Association showed that the industry has yet to fully rebound, with 63% of restaurants reporting lower sales in August 2021 than in August 2019, WTTG reported.

Tags
WI Web StaffNovember 30, 2021
0 206 1 minute read

WI Web Staff

Related Articles

**FILE** President Joe Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, delivers remarks on the COVID-19 National Month of Action on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)

Biden Announces New Actions to Combat COVID, New Variant

December 2, 2021

WHO Warns Against Travel for High-Risk Groups as Omicron Variant Spreads

December 2, 2021

White House to Extend Public Transit Mask Mandate to Mid-March: Report

December 2, 2021

Maryland Education Board Wants to Give Schools ‘Off-Ramp’ for Mask Mandate

December 2, 2021
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Yes, I would like to receive emails from Washington Informer Newspaper. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

© Copyright 2021, Washington Informer Newspaper. All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button

My News Matters to me - Washington Informer Donations

Be a Part of The Washington Informer Legacy

A donation of your choice empowers our journalists to continue the work to better inform, educate and empower you through technology and resources that you use.

Click Here Today to Support Black Press and be a part of the Legacy!

Subscribe today for free and be the first to have news and information delivered directly to your inbox.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker