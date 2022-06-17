The D.C. Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking on Thursday inaugurated the city’s first financial empowerment center in Ward 8.

The center is designed to assist residents in getting financial advice, even regarding their personal affairs, on a virtual or one-to-one basis at no cost.

“This is for all ages,” Karima Woods, the department’s commissioner, told WTOP. “We are anticipating all residents from different stations in life, whether they are youth, seniors, and also returning citizens.”

The center will be housed at the United Planning Organization’s Ralph Waldo “Petey” Greene Community Service Center at 2907 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard SE. Residents can make appointments by calling 202-231-7984.

There are similar centers operating in Virginia and Maryland, WTOP reported. Woods said her agency’s goal is to have several centers throughout the city.