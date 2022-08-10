HalfSmoke, a restaurant located in the Shaw neighborhood in northwest Washington, has added another location in Bethesda, Md., in the Westfield Montgomery mall’s food court.

The Bethesda location will be the third for owner Andre McCain, a District native and graduate of Morehouse College in Atlanta, WTOP reported. McCain also owns a HalfSmoke establishment in Baltimore.

The HalfSmoke at Westfield will be his second eatery at the mall, with a Butter Me Up shop that specializes in breakfast sandwiches also operating there.

The Bethesda location’s menu will include snacks, sandwiches, entrees and sausages, with prices ranging from $5 to $16, WTOP reported.