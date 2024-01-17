Xander Sehgal is passionate about addressing the problems that plague the District and utilized the 2024 DC MLK Essay Contest to air his thoughts on solutions and how youth can play a role in helping struggling city residents.

“Participating in the essay contest helped me to organize my thoughts and to define my ideas,” said Xander, an 11th grader at the Basis DC Public Charter School after reading his winning High School Division piece before 150 people at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library in Northwest on Jan. 13.

Norm Nixon, the president of the alumni association of the Marion Barry Youth Leadership Institute Association and the Rev. Nicole A. Johnson-Douglas, managed the program in which Xander read his winning essay. Nixon said the event was the ninth in the series.

“We received over 100 entries in the elementary, middle school and high school division,” he said. “We want to thank the teachers and counselors who shared our flier with the students.”

Nixon noted that many of the essays talked about the violence in the city and how it affected their lives. Some essays offered solutions, as in the case of Xander’s.

Johnson said in the Elementary Division, Watkins Elementary School had the most entrants. Hart Middle School had the most essays for the Middle School Division, while Basis DC and Ballou tied for the High School Division, she said.

The essay contest committee also recognized youth leaders from around the District for their work in school and in the community.

Joining Xander as winners in the High School Division were second placer Anna Elisabeth Martinez-Graham, a ninth grader at the School Without Walls High School and third placer Jaylen Wilson, a ninth grader at Henry E. Lackey.

The winner of the Middle School Division was Mya Starks, a seventh grader at the Washington School for Girls. James Brooks II, a sixth grader attending Brookland Middle School placed second in the division and third place went to Starks’ schoolmate and classmate Gabriella Poindexter.

Bella Byrd, a fourth grader at Watkins Elementary School, took first place in the Elementary School Division. Byrd’s schoolmate, fifth grader Demi Johnson, took second while Jahlil Missouri, a fifth grader at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School was third in the division.

Here are the winning essays:

Bella Byrd

Elementary School Division

Bella Byrd, Watkins Elementary School – 4th Grade

Sharing Is Caring — Sharing With Others Is Better

I am Bella Byrd. I am a fourth-grade student at Watkins Elementary School. My neighborhood has two problems: loud noise and violence. In my neighborhood, I see and hear about violence every day, and people are so loud.

I want to fix my neighborhood. In my neighborhood, it is very loud at night. There’s a lot of screaming at night. People are so loud that no one can sleep because everybody is screaming. Sometimes I cannot even go to sleep. When I go to school, I am so tired and sleepy. It is hard to focus and learn. I know a solution. There should be times when loud noise is okay during the day when people are at work or school, but there should be no music or noise at night. We can listen to music during the day times and on weekends. When it’s time to sleep, the noise must stop. We should have quiet time at 9:00 pm. Another solution is soundproof windows to hear less music and sounds from outside. I think more sleep is better for everyone. When people are rested, they are not as cranky, angry, or sleep-deprived.

Another issue in my neighborhood is violence. In my neighborhood, people get hurt a lot, and some people are killed. I have seen the police and heard gunshots. This makes me scared and sad for myself and my neighbors too. People are hurting each other, and I do not know why. I have solutions. There should be more security so people feel safe and fewer people can hurt each other. Another way to stop the violence is to teach people to talk and learn how to be kind to others. People who help each other will not hurt people. We could do fun activities together, learn to share, and be a community.

In conclusion, my neighborhood is violent and loud, but I think these solutions will fix the community. We should share and care for others.

Maya Starks

Middle School Division

Maya Starks, Washington School for Girls – 7th Grade

Bending Toward Truth and Justice

Dr. Martin Luther King once said, “If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way.” When I look at my community, I do not see a single great action that could fix all of its challenges. However, I think if the community and its members did a lot of small actions in a great way, I think we could truly achieve peace for our community. We were asked a question on what solutions would we offer to bring peace to our community and how would young people be involved in it. I Mya Starks as a 12 year old 7th grader from Washington School for Girls has some suggestions to bring about peace in the community. First, we could start with community gatherings where everyone’s ideas could be included on what we could do to get peace in the community. Second, we could have conflict resolution programs which would include meditation methods to solve issues within the community. Lastly, diversity workshops within schools so we can have mutual respect and understanding of each other’s cultural differences.

I believe an important way to achieve societal friendship is by bringing people together at community gatherings within Ward 8. I would invite parents, student government, and administrative staff from all the schools. They could come together for ideas of ways to help one another out and for the schools to make the community a better place for the students. Our community is not at peace. We have more hostility and violence than we have harmony and societal friendships. A way of switching that around is to start on the school level where young voices could be heard.

We should start a program that is a meditation and conflict resolution. The workshops would teach young people skills in emotional awareness, communication and problem solving. If we expect to have the truth and justice in our community we need to start teaching the youth about how to solve conflicts when they are young because we are the future. Educating young people about ways to effectively communicate and build negotiation skills to solve their problems with their conflicting parties without using violence is the goal. My plan is to start by initiating workshops in schools and the meditation would be involved with it because it teaches you how to respond to stressing situations rather than react to them. Conflict resolution plays an important role in finding peace for any community.

A very important problem in communities is that people do not have an understanding of different cultures. We need to emphasize the importance of cultural understanding. We can improve our understanding by improving our tolerance for different cultures. An example is organizing exchange programs or diversity workshops. Also, celebrating different ethnicities, religions and backgrounds. This will help with the cultural differences and help them to accept them for who they are. Young people play a role in this by leading events. They would invite speakers from different backgrounds and have open discussions with them. Young people can also talk about their different backgrounds, showcase their cultural traditions and some of their talents. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr once said, ”I have a dream that my four children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” That’s the legacy we should want to carry on–for people not to judge others by their culture or differences but by their personality and character. This can lead to respect and appreciation among everyone.

The task of bringing peace to our communities requires efforts from all individuals of all ages. Young people play a crucial role in building a peaceful community and can bring new ideas and perspectives. By having community gatherings between the schools, conflict resolution programs and cultural understanding. We can have the hope of bending toward truth and justice.

Xander Sehgal

High School Division

Xander Sehgal, Basis DC – 11th Grade

In the shadow of grand monuments and historic corridors, Washington, D.C., stands at a crossroads. D.C. is in the grip of a profound struggle, where the gleam of national prominence fails to illuminate the pervasive issues plaguing our communities. The issues are plain and clear. D.C. has fallen victim to the same 3 things that every big city deals with: crime, homelessness, and unaffordable housing. These are not new developments — D.C. has been dealing with such matters for decades. However, they are becoming increasingly problematic.

As of July 2023, Washington’s homicide rate was the sixth highest of any US city. Violent crime more broadly is up 30% this year. Washington also has the biggest per-capita homelessness problem on the East Coast. This year the District counted 4,922 unhoused people — an 11.6%increase from 2022. And then there’s the housing crisis. DC has 20,000 low-income city residents on a waiting list for public housing from the city. And yet, 25% of the DCHA’s 8,000 units lie unoccupied at any given time. I have seen the effects of these issues first-hand, as I witnessed a long time family friend and neighbor fall victim to the housing crisis, requiring him to stay at a homeless shelter.

Now that it’s clear what issues we are facing as a city, it’s time to discuss some possible solutions. More specifically, youth-led solutions. Youth-led solutions offer a unique and valuable perspective that can enhance the effectiveness and sustainability of initiatives aimed at addressing various challenges.

To resolve these 3 overarching problems in DC, I have designed Project RISE — a comprehensive initiative aimed to harness the dynamic energy of the youth and weave together innovative solutions to combat crime, homelessness, and unaffordable housing, while fostering educational empowerment. This project is based around the simple acronym RISE: Reimagination, Innovation, Sustainability, and Empowerment. The project is designed as follows:

R – Reimagining Safe Communities: Restorative Spaces for All

This part of the project features the creation of vibrant Restorative Spaces, crafted by the ingenuity of youth architects. Picture these Restorative Spaces as more than structures; envision them as catalysts for community collaboration, where residents converge, uniting in a collective effort to shape and implement innovative crime prevention strategies. The walls, canvases of potential, could be transformed into vibrant murals under the skilled hands of young artists. By engaging the creative talents of the youth, these spaces cultivate a sense of community ownership and pride, transcending traditional crime prevention measures. These Restorative Spaces are not only a refuge but a declaration — an assertion that the community stands united against the shadows of crime.

I – Innovating Urban Solutions: Integrated Haven Communities

This phase of the project revolves around the concept of Integrated Haven Communities —dynamic, multi-functional spaces designed by the inventive minds of young architects. This design takes bold steps in using nature as a means of establishing affordable housing units and homeless shelters. These Integrated Haven Communities would come in two forms- Floating Havens and Underground Havens. Underground Havens, designed by young architects, take advantage of the vast amount of space under the surface of the city. Floating Havens, which would be strategically positioned along D.C.’s waterways, embrace the potential of rivers and canals. These unconventional approaches serve as a comprehensive solution to the intertwined challenges of homelessness and unaffordable housing, transforming the subterranean and aquatic world into a haven for affordable and free living. As we reimagine urban spaces, these communities emerge not just as solutions to housing challenges but as vibrant expressions of a city embracing innovation.

S – Sustaining Empowerment Programs: Sustainable Employment and Supportive Services

Sustainable Employment Programs emerge as a vital foundation of the project. These programs, crafted by the expertise of young professionals, would play a pivotal role in offering comprehensive job training and placement services. They serve as a bridge, closing the gap between unemployment and the attainment of sustainable employment. These programs would feature collaborative endeavors with local businesses, the development of “Placement Centers”, and the mobilization of youth-led outreach teams. Collaboration with local businesses not only addresses the immediate challenges of unemployment but actively engages with the local job market. Placement Centers would not only provide job-related services — they would evolve into comprehensive hubs offering mental health services, addiction counseling, and skills training. Guided by a commitment to community welfare, youth-led outreach teams would also navigate the city, delivering crucial support to those in need. In essence, Sustainable Employment and Supportive Services are not isolated initiatives but interconnected threads in a tapestry of empowerment. They signify a commitment to not only address immediate employment needs but also foster sustained well-being and growth.

E – Empowering Educational Initiatives: Education Empowerment Network

Through Project RISE, the youth of Washington, D.C., become the architects of change, redefining the narrative of their city. This comprehensive initiative addresses crime, homelessness, and unaffordable housing simultaneously, recognizing the interconnectedness of these issues. From restorative spaces to integrated communities and sustainable employment programs, each component serves as a building block toward a safer, more inclusive, and vibrant city. Through innovation, collaboration, and a commitment to lasting change, Project RISE embodies the ideals that Martin Luther King celebrated, providing an opportunity for a rebirth, where the city rises, resilient and united, against the tide of adversity.