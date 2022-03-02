The District’s mask mandate in most indoor places expired on Tuesday.

D.C. residents and visitors to the city don’t have to wear their masks in places like restaurants, bars, sports and entertainment venues, gyms, and businesses. However, masks are required in libraries, health care facilities, schools, and child care centers.

Private businesses can require customers to wear masks.

On Feb. 14, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser waived the indoor mask mandate starting Tuesday, March 1, due to dramatic reductions in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations and increases in vaccination rates.

James Wright Jr.

James Wright Jr. is the D.C. political reporter for the Washington Informer Newspaper. He has worked for the Washington AFRO-American Newspaper as a reporter, city editor and freelance writer and The Washington...

