D.C.’s minimum wage will increase Friday from $15.50 to $16.10 per hour for non-tipped employees and $5.35 for tipped workers, Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

The mayor made the announcement in compliance with the Fair Shot Minimum Wage Amendment of 2016. The latest increase occurred because the city’s minimum wage is tied to the Consumer Price Index as mandated by the Fair Shot Amendment.

“We know a strong economy and a strong workforce means having a strong, competitive minimum wage,” Bowser said. “We were proud to make D.C. a leader in the Fight for $15, and now we are proud to build on those efforts as our work continues to give all Washingtonians their fair shot.”

Unique Morris-Hughes, director of the city’s Department of Employment Services, said the Office of Wage-Hour Compliance will work to ensure businesses comply with the pay increase.