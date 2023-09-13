In fusing sport and streetwear, Major League Soccer (MLS) released a limited-edition All-Star capsule collection, partnering with local brands SOMEWHERE and WJW. The collaboration aligns with MLS’ All-Star celebrations, aimed at amplifying Washington, D.C.’s distinctive style and culture on a national stage.

The collaboration couldn’t have been more authentic, with both brands having deep roots in the D.C. area. D.C. brand SOMEWHERE has designed a collection that encapsulates the local streetwear scene, with pieces like t-shirts, bucket hats, tote bags, boot/travel bags, and a premium 3D woven scarf made in collaboration with Dutch textile company, ByBorre.

Dominick Adams, co-owner and founder of SOMEWHERE, expressed his excitement about the collaboration: “This is a dream come true because I could literally see my old apartment from the stadium.”