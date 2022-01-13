D.C.’s vaccine requirement goes into effect this weekend, with verification apps among the tools available for proof of vaccination.

Beginning Saturday at 6 a.m., all people 12 and older must show that they’ve received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine before entering indoor establishments such as restaurants, bars, sports arenas, movie theaters, nightclubs, performing arts centers, gyms, convention or conference centers, among other places.

On Feb. 15, the mandate increases to two doses.

The new rules, announced by Mayor Muriel Bowser in an order on Dec. 22, requires people to show proof of vaccination via either a CDC-issued vaccination card (original, photocopy or digital copy/photo), a record of immunization from a health care provider or public health authority, or a verification app such as VaxYes or Clear.

Those 18 and older will also have to show their identification.

Exemptions will be allowed for brief trips such as using the restroom or picking up carryout food.

Even with the new rules, the city’s indoor mask mandate is still in place.