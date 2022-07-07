D.C. Shadow Rep. Oye Owolewa (D) has joined a campaign to protest the Supreme Court’s recent decision to limit the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate greenhouse gases and to call for more action on climate change.

Owolewa on Wednesday joined leaders from such organizations as the Climate Action Campaign, National Wildlife Federation, Environmental Defense Fund Action and DC Voters for Animals at a rally outside the Supreme Court building in northwest Washington.

Owolewa said the Supreme Court’s ruling “is setting up our world for ruin.”

“Climate change is real and we cannot afford our next actions to save our planet to be politically motivated,” he said. “Just like women’s health care, the Supreme Court is once again putting politics above people when it comes to this ruling. I’d like to thank the local leaders and concerned citizens for the continued advocacy and action as we see our rights being taken away.”

As the shadow representative, Owolewa lobbies the House of Representatives and gathers support for D.C. statehood on behalf of city residents. An elected official in the District, he won renomination to the non-paying position in the Democratic primary on June 21.