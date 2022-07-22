Six noteworthy individuals who have distinguished careers in sports and one team will be inducted into the Washington, D.C. Sports Hall of Fame on July 31.

The new class will consist of former basketball great Len Elmore, late basketball promoter and innovator Bob Geoghan, three-time world boxing champion Mark “Too Sharp” Johnson, Washington Nationals managing principal owner Mark Lerner, American mile record-holder and Olympian Alan Webb, South Lakes High School in Reston, Va., and University of Maryland basketball standout Christy Winters Scott. The team of distinction inducted is the 2021 National Women’s Soccer League champion Washington Spirit.

The formal induction will occur before the Washington Nationals-St. Louis Cardinals game at Nationals Park in southeast Washington.

Bobby Goldwater, chairman of the D.C. Sports Hall of Fame selection committee, said the inductees represent excellence and dedication in their fields.

“This distinguished group of honorees elevates the honor roll of the D.C. Sports Hall of Fame, especially with inductions of its first track athlete, one of the area’s greatest-ever boxers, three significant contributors to basketball, and an impactful sports and community leader, he said. “Individually and together, they represent excellence in sports in the nation’s capital.”