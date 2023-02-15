Season Two of the Comcast NBCUniversal streaming docuseries “Founding in Color” which chronicles the journeys of entrepreneurs of color, will feature the founders of two D.C. startups.

Folasade Ogunmokun, the founder and CEO of media company UnscriptedTV, and Maisha Burt, co-founder of workspace startup WorkChew, will be among the 11 Black and Latino entrepreneurs.

The series got its start as part of Comcast NBCUniversal’s promise to its customers and viewers to tell more diverse stories and support entrepreneurs of color after the 2020 summer of unrest triggered by the killings of unarmed African Americans Breonna Taylor and George Floyd by law enforcement officers. It portrays the struggle these business owners often face in trying to get funding and pursuing their dreams of running their own companies.

“I hope that other founders will be inspired to keep going,” Ogunmokun said, when asked why she participated in the series. “To be honest with you, there were so many times where I wanted to hang this up.”

“I don’t think we see nor hear our entrepreneurial stories enough,” said Burt. “Each entrepreneur has a unique path they walk, and lessons learned along the way. It’s crucial for founders to share and tell their stories so we can learn from each other and so the younger generation can see with their own eyes that successful Black female founders exist.”

The series premieres Feb. 16 on Peacock and Black Experience on Xfinity.