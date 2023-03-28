Richard Wright Public Charter School in southwest Washington, D.C., can boast of yet another accomplished student. Miguel Coppedge, a 17-year-old junior and ambassador at the school, recently participated in the 16th Disney Dreamers Academy.

Along with six other high school students from the District-area, Miguel had a life-changing experience at the academy held at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Miguel is already a bestselling author with three children’s books to his name, a CEO of a crème/hair butter for boys and men, a filmmaker, speaker, philanthropist, social change maker and app developer.

By age 10, Miguel had already published his first book, “The Adventures of FireMan,” followed by the sequel, “The Case of The Stinger,” and “Friendly Officers.”

The proceeds from his books go to St. Ann’s Center for Children, Youth, and Families, where he was once a foster child.

The young author said he was thrilled to participate in the Disney Dreamers Academy and spoke to the Informer about his experience.

“I hope to take home what I’ve gained here,” Miguel said. “I will also take home that I had breakfast with Halle Bailey, who was really down to earth and helped me to see that I can realize my dreams.”

Bailey, the star of the upcoming Disney film, “The Little Mermaid,” served as this year’s celebrity ambassador.

Miguel said her presence only helped to further his aspirations.

He aspires to be an NBA player and sports analyst and recently, the Disney Dreamers Academy added something else to his wish list: model.

“They said I have the height, and that I’m thin and look like a model, so they had me participate in a fashion show, and it was a lot of fun,” Miguel stated.

The Disney Dreamers Academy is an immersive, four-day program designed to inspire young minds and encourage them to dream big.

Since its inception 16 years ago, the academy has been a mechanism for African American children to realize their dreams.

The academy seeks to inspire diversity and the power to dream in all its attendees. The program is tailored to offer participants the opportunity to engage with industry experts and celebrities from various fields, including entertainment, business, and politics. Participating students receive guidance and mentorship from Disney professionals, including executives, cast members, and other experts, who help them navigate their paths toward success.

Actress and singer Bailey followed Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland as celebrity ambassador.

The academy’s focus on inspiring diversity and empowering young people of color to dream has continued to yield positive results over the years.

Miguel’s participation in the program is yet another example of the academy’s success in providing young people of color with the tools to realize their dreams.

“You’re never too young to do anything,” Miguel stated, noting that it’s his life’s motto.

The academy’s focus on diversity and empowerment has helped to create a pathway toward success for many young people.

As Miguel continues to blaze a trail toward greatness, he serves as an inspiration to many young people who aspire to realize their dreams.

“I have no doubt that the program has helped and will continue to help me in my journey,” Miguel said. “My dreams will come true.”