Four students from the District who are participants in Project Create, a youth-oriented arts education non-profit, made limited edition reusable charity tote bags that are available for sale only at the Lidl at Skyland Town Center in Southeast Washington.

The Project Create students whose work appears on the bags are Akilah Daniels, 12; Gabriel Trembath-Nicholson, 12; Nyzear Allen, 13; and Zoe Amen, 13.

The bags are available for $3.99, Lidl company officials said. All of the sales of the bags will benefit Joyful Food Markets, a program supported by Martha’s Table, the Capital Area Food Bank and D.C. Health. Joyful Food Markets are free, pop-up monthly grocery markets designed to provide Ward 7 and 8 residents fresh fruits and vegetables.

Lidl Store Manager Malashia Mitchell praised the students at the unveiling on Dec. 6.

“It has been a privilege working with Project Create and being able to see these young artists’ work come to life with the launch of these charity bags,” Mitchell said. “At Lidl, we are committed to supporting fresh, healthy, affordable options for the local community and we are thrilled to expand that access further through this initiative.”

Martha’s Table Interim President & CEO and Chief Program Officer Tiffany Williams said healthy food is essential for developing children and young adults.

“When children are nourished and full, they perform better in school and are more engaged in their communities,” Williams said. “Together with Lidl and Project Create, our mission to eliminate food insecurity can go further. Thank you to both organizations for their creativity and commitment to food access in the District of Columbia.”

The designs by the four students, nominated by Project Create, depict iconic scenes throughout the Washington Metropolitan area and incorporate fresh fruits and vegetables available at the Skyland Lidl. Project Create Executive Director Christie Walser said the students’ artwork reflects the talent they possess.

“At Project Create, we see artistic genius in our students every day—we’re thrilled for a chance to share their amazing talent with our community,” Walser said. “Thank you to Lidl for the opportunity for these young people to do what they do best—create imaginative, clever and unique art for all to see and to be inspired by.”