D.C. residents can now get free KN95 masks at the city’s new COVID Centers.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a press briefing Thursday that two masks will be available per resident.

The city will soon open a COVID Center in Ward 3, which would put a center in all eight wards, Bowser said.

The free masks are a part of the administration’s push to protect residents against the coronavirus.

Earlier in the week, Bowser extended an indoor mask mandate to the end of February and the city’s limited public health emergency until Feb. 15.