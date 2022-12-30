D.C. recorded its 200th homicide of the year Thursday, marking the first time since 2002 that the city has hit that mark in back-to-back years.

Police are investigating three separate deadly shootings which pushed the city over the grim mark. The first shooting happened on 7th Street in Northeast before 7:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Police officials said the 7th Street shooting was the District’s 200th homicide, WTOP reported. The man killed in the shooting was unidentified.

The second deadly shooting occurred at 9:30 p.m. in the Anacostia neighborhood along the 2000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE. A police spokesperson told WTOP that an adult male was killed while another man was “conscious and breathing.”

The third incident took place early Friday morning near the Embassy of Ecuador on the 2500 block of University Place NW, where a man was killed.

As of Thursday morning, there have been 202 homicide investigations in the city for 2022. However, the yearly tally, with one day left, has dropped 10% compared to 2021 and more than 60% from the 500-plus murders in 1991.