D.C. will hold its 13th annual Small Business Saturday this weekend as a part of the day’s national recognition.

The Bowser administration will fete and support the city’s small and local businesses and the work they do.

D.C. officials say there are 80,000 small businesses in the city, and government statistics show that two out of three jobs in the city come from small businesses.

In support of the day, the D.C. Department of Small and Local Business Development is presenting the #iBuyDC Challenge during the holiday season. The social media campaign seeks to urge customers to Shop Small.

“We have a choice, and I hope that you will shop small whenever you can this holiday season,” says DSLBD Director Kristi C. Whitfield. “I urge you to support local shops and restaurants on Small Business Saturday, as well as throughout the holiday season. Our support is vital to the longevity of our local businesses.”