Though 2022 marks 10 years since the death of D.C. music legend Chuck Brown, he is far from forgotten, with the city set to hold its annual Chuck Brown Day in honor of the go-go icon on Saturday.

The eighth annual festival — which is free to the public — will be held at Chuck Brown Memorial Park at 2901 20th St. NE.

The event begins at 1 p.m. with the Chuck Brown Family Foundation sponsoring a back-to-school backpack giveaway. From 2-7 p.m., there will be a concert featuring artists such as Doug E. Fresh, Rare Essence, UCB, DJ Kool and living members of the Chuck Brown Band.

“Each year it gets a little bigger, a little better,” said D.C. Parks and Recreation Director Delano Hunter, WTOP reported. “We’re really proud to help continue the legacy of Chuck Brown and to celebrate go-go music. It’s our local art form, we really proud of it and happy to play a role in continuing his legacy.”

Mayor Muriel Bowser, who spearheaded the renaming of Langdon Park to Chuck Brown Memorial Park, is also scheduled to attend, Hunter said.

“All eight of our annual Chuck Brown Days have been during the mayor’s tenure,” Hunter said, WTOP reported. “She has supported this endeavor and has empowered us to have all of the resources necessary.”