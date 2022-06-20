D.C. will start offering coronavirus vaccines to children 6 months and older at the city’s COVID centers in all eight wards Tuesday.

The city will offer the Moderna and Pfizer pediatric vaccines that were approved last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition to being available at the COVID centers, health clinics, doctor’s offices and select pharmacies also will have the vaccines.

In order for children to be vaccinated, parents or guardians will need to show proof of District residency, such as an ID, a piece of mail with the name and address, or a lease agreement.

A list of participating sites can be found at vaccinate.dc.gov.