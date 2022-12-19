D.C.’s unemployment rate fell to its lowest rate in over four decades in November, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The bureau’s latest statistics show that the city’s jobless rate stood at 4.6% in November, the lowest since at least 1976 and down from 4.8% from the previous month, WTOP reported.

In the Washington metropolitan region, Maryland’s unemployment rate was 4.3% while Virginia posted 2.8%.

The District, New Mexico and Maryland had the largest month-over-month drop in unemployment rates, falling 0.2%. Utah has the lowest state unemployment rate in November at 2.2%.

Nevada has the highest jobless rate at 4.9%, followed by Illinois at 4.7%. The state unemployment numbers are seasonally adjusted.

Despite the noteworthy low, the District still has one of the nation’s highest unemployment rates in comparison to states.

The agency posts monthly state unemployment rates and changes in non-farm payroll online.