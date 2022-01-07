D.C.’s moratorium on utility cutoffs for primarily low-income residents behind in their payments due to the coronavirus pandemic ends on Monday.

D.C.’s Office of the People’s Counsel (OPC) advises Pepco, D.C. Water, Washington Gas and Verizon customers to be cognizant of their utility obligations to the companies and seek to keep their services on.

OPC encourages customers to enter into a deferred payment plan and participate in financial assistance plans if necessary.

The agency also offers negotiation assistance to customers when dealing with the utility companies. Additionally, agencies such as the D.C. Department of Energy and DC Water offer financial assistance to customers in arrears.

For more information, contact OPC at 202-271-3071 and opc-dc.gov.