The D.C. government is taking steps to make sure that residents put their ballots in the proper drop box and not one of the city’s coronavirus testing containers.

Starting Friday, residents who are voting in the June 21 primary can put their completed mail-in ballots in drop box locations throughout the city.

“Now, some of these boxes are positioned very close to COVID drop boxes,” said Nick Jacobs, a spokesman for the D.C. Board of Elections, WTOP reported. We simply ask that voters pay careful attention to which box they are putting their ballot in, and to put it in the right box.”

Last year, the city health department began letting residents take a coronavirus test in their homes and submit it for results. Officials from both agencies anticipated that some residents may put their contents in the wrong box.

“Rest assured, we have protocols in place, with the Department of Health, to ensure that anyone who mistakenly puts their ballot in the wrong box will still have their ballot counted,” Jacobs said. “All ballots will be collected multiple times every day, to ensure safety, security and election integrity.”

WTOP reported anyone who wants to vote in person can do so during the early voting period from June 10-19.