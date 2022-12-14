Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, a dancer who came into national prominence after his appearance on the reality show “So You Think You Can Dance” has died. Most recently known as the DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” he died by suicide, according to his wife and a representative.

The performer and father of three was just 40.

tWich’s wife, Allison Holker Boss, with whom he shares three children, shared a statement with fans.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she said. “He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt.”

Boss first came to Ellen’s show as a guest DJ in 2014, according to Deadline. He was made an executive producer on the show in 2020.



If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available. Call or text 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.