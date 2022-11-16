Virginia McLaurin, a former District resident who danced with President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama at the age of 106, died Monday, according to a statement from her family, WTOP reported.

McLaurin lived to the age of 113.

Born in South Carolina in 1909, McLaurin came to the District, like millions of Blacks leaving the South, to live in the North for better job and lifestyle opportunities.

McLaurin received international attention when she shimmied with the Obamas in 2016 at a Black History Month reception at the White House.

A statement from the family said McLaurin has been in hospice care for a few days and died at her home in Olney, Md.

“She lived an incredibly full life and appreciated all the love she received from people,” the statement said, WTOP reported.

The D.C. Council honored her with a resolution in 2016 for her volunteerism in the community.

McLaurin’s fans kept up with her on Facebook.

D.C. Council member Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4) tweeted McLaurin as a “beloved Ward 4 community member, tireless D.C. schools’ volunteer, fearless tenant leader and devoted grandparent.”

“Ms. Virginia will forever be remembered for her passion for service and infectious joy,” the council member said.

Plans for a funeral haven’t been publicly announced.