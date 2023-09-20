The leaders of the AFL-CIO, President Liz Shuler and Secretary-Treasurer Fred Redmond, recently announced the appointment of Danielle Noel as the new acting director of the Department of Civil, Human and Women’s Rights.

In her new role, Noel—who joined the AFL-CIO in 2021 and serves as the national press secretary– will be tasked with driving the union’s strategy and activities to secure civil and human rights for all; strengthen the longstanding partnerships; and identify key opportunities for collaboration between the labor movement and civil rights community. Her job is to advance and implement programming in support of racial, gender and economic justice.

Noel assumed the position on Sept. 18.

“I am honored to continue working to advance the AFL-CIO’s efforts to ensure the rights of all working people in this new capacity,” Noel said. “President Shuler and Secretary-Treasurer Redmond have made civil, human, and women’s rights top priorities for their administration, and I am eager to work with them toward a more just and equal society for all workers.”

Before joining the union, Noel served as deputy communications director at Emerge America, an organization whose mission is to recruit and train Democratic women to run for office, and as account executive in the Public Affairs Department at Finns Partners.