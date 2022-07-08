Retired U.S. Army Gen. Darrell K. Williams has assumed the presidency of his alma mater, Hampton University in Hampton, Va., and says he has great plans for the institution.

Williams, who graduated from Hampton in 1983, replaces William Harvey, who stepped down last month after serving as president of the institution since 1978.

In addition to his bachelor’s degree from Hampton, he holds a master’s in business administration from Pennsylvania State University; a master’s in military art and science from the Army Combined and General Staff College, and a master’s in national security strategy from the National War College.

Before taking the helm at Hampton, Williams worked as a vice president for Leodis, a Fortune 250 defense and information technology company based in Reston, Va.

Williams said his focus will be to create an unparalleled higher education experience for students that includes academic, support for strong physical, emotional, and mental health, and access to cutting-edge technology, research opportunities, and innovative studies.

“I love Hampton and the opportunities provided to me here,” he said. “The university’s values and standard of excellence will not change. As the new president, my priority will be providing students with a robust experience that is second to none and prepares them for life after graduation.”